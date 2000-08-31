The Promise of Fast Education

The education provided by the world’s top business schools is truly the tip of the global-educational iceberg. How can the riches available at the top be distributed to the great mass that forms the rest of the iceberg? Technology may be the answer.

My deepest hope, and my wildly optimistic forecast, is that, in this quarter century, we will see the arrival of universal quality education for the global-talent pool — that is, the world’s population. My contention is that this needs to happen, it can happen, and whether it will or won’t happen will be a result of the inevitable conflict between the advocates of change and the defenders of the status quo.

Why does it need to happen? Because with some form of market economics now in place in much of the world, what most determines how effectively that economic system works and whether individuals and communities are prosperous or not is knowledge and the ability to turn knowledge into action and results. And the key to knowledge and effectiveness is education.

The communist system promised prosperity and equality, and delivered poverty. The democratic market system promises prosperity and equality — but only equality of opportunity. The promise of equal opportunity contrasted with the harsh reality of unequal opportunity is the central conundrum of market economics and democracy. It’s a tough nut to crack, but this we know: Without universal, quality education, prosperity will be at best limited, and opportunity will be vastly uneven, accelerating the world’s division of rich and poor and converting the digital divide into an unbridgeable chasm. The resulting social instability will create an ideal environment for dictators and demagogues, and we will have blown our historic opportunity to create lasting freedom, peace, and prosperity.

Several years ago, I had the opportunity to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Capetown, South Africa. I asked him to tell me his greatest concern in the aftermath of apartheid. “The people need to see an improvement in their lives,” he said. “They’re going on hope and trust now. If the economic system doesn’t deliver….” He trailed off.

So the stakes are very high. Universal quality education needs to happen on our watch.