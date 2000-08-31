Soul Proprietor Scores Big

When last we left Troy Tyler, the hardworking, super-stressed, never-say-die entrepreneur faced some tough choices for smartRay Network Inc, the company he had started with Andrew Playford and David Kidder. As described in the article in Fast Company’s August 2000 issue , Tyler was up against a fast-closing window of opportunity: He had to sell his startup to a bigger player — and fast — or risk fading into commercial irrelevance.

Today — finally — Troy Tyler can relax. On August 8, Tyler sold his company to LifeMinders Inc, an online direct marketing company, for about $32 million.

Tyler’s situation had worsened when the crash of tech stocks on April 14 scuttled one proposed deal, intensifying the pressure that the young partners felt to repay the faith of their investors and employees. Tyler was wrestling with the question of how to cut the best deal, the right deal.

Many entrepreneurs struggle here: The time comes to sell your company. You need scale and a partner with resources you couldn’t possibly get on your own. The financial markets seem ripe.

But how do you do the right deal?

SmartRay’s search holds important lessons for entrepreneurs who may someday find themselves in a similar situation. The April stock implosion lowered prices — but not the interest in smartRay’s product, a Web editor for cell-phones and other mobile-communications devices. A big part of smartRay’s success, though, came from the hard-nosed thinking Tyler, Playford, and Kidder put in over the summer. They assessed their business and the market. They identified their personal and organizational objectives and then, given the market realities, found the deal that came closest to meeting those goals.

Their first goal: Sending their investors home happy. “You need to be getting paid an amount that’s rewarding, in a currency that’s valuable,” Tyler says. Of the $32 million, most of it in LifeMinders’ stock, a bit more than half — perhaps $20 million — will go to the angels who sank a total of about $4.3 million into the company since January 1999. The purchase price is lower than that offered in the April deal — but Tyler says that, after adjusting for the decline in that would-be acquirer’s stock, his investors are considerably better off.