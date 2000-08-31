Project Picking: Five Tips to Grow Your Own Talent

Aquent CEO John Chuang is a freelance matchmaker — a cupid who has been wedding talented guru designers with meaningful projects for more than 10 years.

He knows about building Brand You. He knows how to tend business relationships to yield constant demand. That knowledge pays off — Aquent places more project designers than any other agency, roughly 3,000 free agents every week.

In this competitive marketplace, Chuang also knows about attracting top talent — wooing independent designers to the Aquent camp and away from competitors like Guru.com, FreeAgent.com, and eLance.

In an effort to lure talented free agents, Aquent offers insurance, collection services, and free training. But for all Chuang’s efforts to recruit the best talent, he remains true to the most basic free-agent tenet: Go forth and work for thyself. He encourages independent professionals to sniff out their own gigs and even offers them advice for picking the best projects.

Here are his tips for aspiring free agents.

Only take work that teaches you something new.

You don’t have the time to deal with a job that rehashes something you’ve done over and over. To enhance your portfolio, you’ve got to keep learning and expanding your repertoire.

Take work that will lead to more work.

Some employers simply generate more work than others. Look not only for big companies that may refer you internally, but for companies with wide networks of shops they could refer you to. And think twice before turning down a high-profile project, especially an interesting project with a prestigious firm. If the prestige attracted your attention, it will likely attract others’ too.