Joline Godfrey is devoted to helping young women under the age of 20 support themselves financially. Though many women at that age are supported by generous parents or by part-time jobs, Godfrey encourages them to do more. Through her Web site and various programs like Camp Start Up — which teaches women how to turn their hobbies and passions into real income and stability — Godfrey is getting the entrepreneurs of tomorrow launched today.

Why is it important for girls to have an income of their own?

So they don’t grow up to be poor women. And I actually don’t mean to be flip about it. 90 percent of all women will have to take care of themselves economically at some point in their lives. 40 percent of women over 65 are poor, [while only] 13 percent of men over 65 are poor. So I don’t really care if women actually have their own business or not, but certainly the nature of our economy is such that whether they work for themselves or somebody else to be more entrepreneurial is literally a lifesaving tool. So I guess to save your life is one answer. And then, of course, the other is on a more ethereal plane — it’s to make your dreams come true, to do things you really care about.

Tell me a little bit about your programs. Camp Start Up sounds very interesting.

[It’s] the last two weeks in July. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. Girls come and they’re immediately put into groups of five or six, and for the next two weeks their task is to come up with a business idea, create a business plan, and, as part of their graduation, present that plan for an audience of parents, local friends, press, and people who can put money into it, potentially. What I’m most excited about, of course, is that the earlier they start something, the sooner they can fail and the more they will learn, which is different from starting something and failing in your 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Why is failing so important?

Because, in fact, almost anybody who’s in business knows that first time out of the box you almost always screw something up, and entrepreneurs rarely talk about anything that has failed. We were just learning. And I think that’s a really extraordinary process, and instead of putting pressure on kids to make their first million before they’re 18, what I want them to know is these are their learning years. Certainly we hope they’ll succeed, but it’s not the end of the world if they don’t. So what we say is, this is a wonderful time to start something. If you don’t make a gazillion dollars on this first business, then you will have learned a great deal and be even more ready to do the next one.