Give It Away, Now

When Richard Foos and Harold Bronson launched Rhino Records in 1978, Bee Gees vinyl was a hot commodity, “Shadow Dancing” was a prom anthem, and Internet technology was less than a decade old. By all accounts, the old economy was in full effect.

As outrageous as it sounds today, Rhino Records was born out of love. First a storefront record shop in downtown Santa Monica, Rhino began without a business plan, without a bank loan, without financing, without fear. In fact, the only business trappings apparent in those early days were a strong sense of identity and a strong mission statement — to “make a difference wherever we can.”

Both philanthropic entrepreneurs with deep roots in the Los Angeles community, Foos and Bronson impressed a belief system on their employees from the beginning that valued social responsibility above fiscal superiority. In those early lean years — Rhino generated only $60,000 its first year — the company contributed in small ways. Today, when revenue tops $75 million annually, Rhino Records boasts one of the industry’s most passionate, devoted, and successful programs for employee volunteerism and social improvement.

“Giving back was never a strategy that was brought in to make money, provide a competitive edge, or fulfill a marketplace need,” says Mario Prietto, manager of the social mission and organizational wellness at Rhino. “Social philanthropy was always just part of the soul of the company.”

The Social and Environmental Responsibility Team (SERT) was formed in 1989 by a handful of employees — “Rhinos” — including Senior VP of A&R Gary Stewart, who still stands behind the credo “Change, not Charity.” Under Stewart’s guidance, SERT linked arms with various community service orgnanizations, some of which found themselves in the heat of battle on April 29, 1992 — the day Los Angeles erupted in violence and mayhem following the Rodney King verdict. On the five-year anniverary of the riots, Rhino closed its offices for a day and took the Rhinos on a bus tour of community organizations working to change the social landscape in Koreatown, Skid Row, Pico-Union, and South Central Los Angeles. On that day especially, the men and women of Rhino were able to see and hear how they were helping to make the words and ethics of Foos and Bronson a very important reality.

It is written in Rhino Records’ human resources policy that all employees must perform 16 hours of community service a week. Those who do, get a week of paid vacation between Christmas and New Year’s. And almost all of the 167 Rhinos do. Company policy also dictates “time off for good behavior,” or that philanthropic employees may receive up to six days of additional vacation — one hour off for every hour donated to a good cause. In 1999, Rhino contributed more than 10,000 hours of community service; that comes to roughly 60 volunteer hours per employee, and well over the required 16.

“Once you tap into an employee’s volunteer life, you tap into the whole person,” says Prietto, who received his master’s in social work before joining Rhino. “We believe in respecting the whole person, and one way to do that is to respect what they do when they are not making money, when they are not the boss. Volunteering makes people here feel really good. And that’s basically all people want — to feel good.”