IV. Workplace Injuries in the Dotcom Environment

Serial typists and renegade programmers face some of the most grueling workplace health risks in the new economy. Sitting blurry-eyed and slump-backed in front of a computer screen all day is no longer the cushy gig reserved for George Jetson or Homer Simpson. Eyestrain and repetitive-stress injuries (RSIs) inflict many keyboard users and mouse clickers, as well as factory workers and musicians.

The soft tissue injuries called RSIs most often take the form of carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis. The most common causes of RSIs are poor posture, stress, and repetitive motion. Though RSIs aren’t life threatening, they can cause crippling disability and pain if not treated quickly.

Tiffany Lee Brown, a writer living in Portland, Oregon first contracted carpal tunnel syndrome in 1993 while working at the WELL, a California-based conferencing Web site. As a technical support assistant, Brown spent most of her day online and on the telephone assisting customers. During the completion of a major WELL upgrade and system overhaul, Brown began to notice some numbness and swelling in her wrists and hands, but she passed off the symptoms as the result of overwork.

“I was given a lot of responsibility and I was very excited about the opportunity, so I just ignored my health problems and kept working,” she says. “I know that project you’re working on is the most important thing in your life right now, but it’s worth it to stop for a moment and think about your future.”

Brown also urges workers bothered by carpal tunnel syndrome to file a workmen’s compensation claim before even visiting a doctor.

“Begin a paper trail immediately, just in case you need it later on,” says Brown, who now lives with a permanent disability.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a cumulative injury with symptoms including pain, numbness, and swelling that can result in reduced movement of the hands and wrists. Most people believe carpal tunnel results from repetitive hand actions such as typing or drilling, but other lifestyle factors contribute to the condition as well.