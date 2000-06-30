III. Death March: The Long Hours of the New Economy

Employees inside the biggest computer software and Internet companies engage in a cruel and unusual ritual before every major trade show and conference. It’s called the “Death March.” The name refers to the all-nighters and short weekends that precede the release of a major product or piece of software.

“The Death March is a time-honored tradition. Word comes down from on high that this project must be delivered now. Consequences for non-completion include a decreased valuation, poor PR, lost face, and general humiliation,” says Nicholas Winterhalter, engineering director for Parlez.com and a veteran of Rocket Network, an online music company. “It can also mean many hours of lost sleep, days on end spent at work, and a decrease in productivity — but it’s certainly character-building.”

Some companies offer fresh socks, clean cots, and extra toothbrushes to help engineering martyrs make it through the Death March nights. It’s rumored that Macromedia has an annual take-out budget of $750,000 to cover Death March expenses. Even small companies often have slush funds for late-night pizzas and Coke. Others go upscale.

“During our last big deadline, I realized it was getting late and no one had eaten,” says Emilie Sommerhoff, editor in chief of goosewing.com, a nonlinear textbook company based in Providence, Rhode Island. “So I ordered out sushi and beer, and sent email to top management outlining what I’d done and why I thought it was a necessary expenditure. They agreed and my people got fed. I like to think of sushi and beer as motivational tools when all else fails.”

One of the most common complaints heard among dotcom workers — Death Marchers and non-Death Marchers alike — is that work consumes too much life. At a time when 60-hour weeks are not considered unreasonable, it’s important to know your rights as an employee. And fight for them.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), aka the Wages and Hours Bill, calls for federal regulation of wages and hours. Passed in 1938, this law established the minimum wage, the 40-hour work week, and the concept of overtime — with its pay rate of time and a half for every hour worked past 40.

The FLSA breaks down employees into two categories: nonexempt workers, who are entitled to time-and-a-half pay; and exempt workers, who are not. In general, most salaried employees are exempt from the FLSA, particularly if they enjoy “creative autonomy” in their work.