Currently ranked Number Two in her sport, Tara Hamilton is a wakeboard prodigy. In just three years of professional competition this 17-year-old Florida native has racked up two consecutive World Championship titles and an equal number of ESPN X Games medals. Not a bad start.

Pro Wakeboard Tour

This site gives all the latest information from the pro tour stops and previews what competitions are coming up next. It also profiles riders and displays photos.

Performance Ski and Surf

This is a ski shop in Orlando that always has nice pages with photos of the latest equipment.

ESPN.com

I like to go to the extreme sports part of this site. It has all of the extreme sports information about athletes and events.

Hyperlite

This is one of my sponsors, so I like to check out what’s going on with the company.

Vans

This is another one of my sponsors, and they’ve always had a good site. They sponsor the Warped Tour as well, so I like to check that out.