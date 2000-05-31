advertisement
Tony Hawk

By Erika Dykstra

Tony Hawk is to skateboarding what The Beatles were to rock ‘n’ roll nearly 40 years ago. Skating professionally since he was 14, this 31-year-old California boy topped even himself last month at ESPN’s 5th annual X Games by landing the holy grail of skateboarding: The 900. He’s the first to land this trick — a rotation of two and a half spins — in professional competition.

Birdhouse
I visit this one for obvious reasons, as I am responsible for the well being and quality content of this site.

Skateboarding.com
The best up-to-date and clued-in site devoted to skateboarding. The online address for Trans World Skateboarding Magazine.

The Onion
Funniest social commentary out there on a highly sarcastic level. I highly recommend their book, “Our Dumb Century.”

Discover Brokerage
Although I haven’t been very successful, it’s fun to know that I can buy and sell stocks at any time without consulting a broker. After seeing my track record, maybe a broker isn’t such a bad idea…

Suck.
Another sarcastic, newsworthy Web site. Their illustrations are always hilarious.

Surf Link
Although I hardly get enough time to surf, I like to check the conditions in my area or just watch one of the site’s live camera feeds. Sometimes just daydreaming about surfing will suffice.

