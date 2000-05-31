All the President’s Men … Are Going Dotcom

Jonathan Kaplan’s résumé reads like the Declaration of Independence in a library of PERL manuals and Java bibles. He never studied computer programming, founded a startup, or mastered the art of Web marketing. But last fall Kaplan turned heads when he forfeited an enviable position as chief of staff for President Clinton’s National Economic Council to join the leadership team at a burgeoning textbook e-tailer, VarsityBooks.com . He’s hardly the only Beltway insider ditching public-sector prestige for a digital jolt. The exodus is under way.

The “great sucking sound” emanating from the nation’s halls of power can’t be blamed on politicians’ hot air or noxious double-talk. Today, thousands of federal workers are leaving government jobs for digital futures. “We have seen Washington shift from being a government-based area to a major player in the high-tech industry. That’s a major transition,” says Fran Witzel, a former engineer who heads a local networking organization for entrepreneurs.

Department of Defense engineers invented the World Wide Web’s precursor on the city’s outskirts in the late ’60s, but the early digerati remained largely invisible. Now, for the first time in DC history, high-tech employees outnumber government workers. This is a pivotal time for the nation’s capital. Once a one-industry town, DC is clearing room among old-school pundits and politicos for new local heroes like America Online’s Steve Case.

Stock options tempt many, but Jonathan Kaplan says he defected from his conventional DC gig for the opportunities offered at VarsityBooks.com — not the promise of a six-digit salary or an Amazon buyout. He wanted out of politics, but couldn’t envision a career in Washington’s other traditional industries: law and lobbying. Dotcom dreams lured him away.

“It’s been as wild a ride as the Clinton White House,” Kaplan says of his nine months as vice president of strategic planning. That’s saying a lot considering Kaplan worked for the Clinton-Gore administration during Monicagate and the impeachment hearings. It seems little can rival an Internet IPO.

Political Disillusionment

Other government insiders switch tracks after finding that political life falls short of their expectations. Seth Fox spent four years on Capitol Hill as a research staffer for Democratic senator Tim Johnson before launching his own Internet company in July 1999. “I was interested in helping people better their lives. I thought that working on the Hill would be a way to do that,” he says. “After a while I grew frustrated with the bureaucracy.”

Though Fox’s company — an online shop for New Year’s Day 2000 souvenirs — came to its natural conclusion in February, Fox says there’s no going back to a career in politics. “I’m in control of my own destiny,” says Fox, who now works as a freelance e-commerce consultant. “I’m not just a cog in the machine.”