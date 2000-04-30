As ringleader of Play , the Virginia-based catalyst of RealTime activities such as the Sit Down, Smackdown and Activation Session, Andy Stefonovich must walk the talk of creativity and execution every day. It’s not easy being brilliant and quotable on cue, but Stefonovich doesn’t seem to mind … or hesitate for one moment.

During his sessions with RealTime attendees, the co-founder of Play promoted the concept of “recreational thinking,” and then asked the audience to bring forward problems they have encountered in promoting and activating great ideas. Through a series of amusing and inspiring anecdotes, Stefonovich presented a Play solution for nearly every person’s quandary — filtering good ideas to find the truly great ones, pushing risky ideas at successful companies, and encouraging different team members to think in individual ways.

Following his storytelling session, Stefonovich spoke with Fast Company about playgrounds for great ideas, mojo, and RealTime Orlando.

Why are you and your team from Play here at RealTime 2000?

I’m here first and foremost because of the passion I have for Fast Company and the community you are creating. Secondly, Play is here as a follow-up to a conversation our company has been having with the FC:Live team in regard to a collaboration at Realtime. This is our first experiment, and we are going to play for the next three days by creating and implementing, which is the essence of Play. That is why 16 Play people are here.

What message do you hope to convey through your sessions and Play-inspired activities?

Ideas drive the new economy. You can have all the strategic initiatives and tactical support mechanisms, but really only truly great ideas are going to drive the new economy. We are seeing that in dotcom companies as the proliferation of great ideas are expanding around us at an exponential rate. The power of play and creativity are the essence of business today.