Insure Fer Sure

In his wacky 1971 film, “Bananas,” Woody Allen plays Fielding Melish, a cowering product-tester who bumbles his way into becoming President of the tropical republic of San Marcos.

El Presidente Melish quickly discovers that torture in San Marcos is deadly serious: the police bind the victim’s hands, and then lower him into a small underground chamber — accompanied by nothing except the clothes on his back, the thoughts in his head, a glad-handing, briefcase-toting insurance salesman.

Now, that’s cruel and unusual.

Insurance is one of the modern economy’s most brilliant societal concepts and most horrible individual tasks. The mere word can empty a room.

When it’s not mind-numbingly boring, it’s mind-rattlingly confusing. Whether we’re buying insurance, shopping for insurance, or just trying to understand your insurance options, the entire process can truly be torture.

Fortunately, the Web is beginning to offer an escape tunnel. If you can’t procrastinate any longer, and need to evaluate your insurance coverage and needs, an excellent place to begin is Insure.com.

This self-styled “Consumer Insurance Guide” actually delivers on its promise. The site contains guides to insurance companies, a database of consumer complaints, and even a “Lawsuit Library.” But the best feature is its collection of clearly written, immensely useful articles that help readers slog through the murky morass of insurance.