She competes against women and men half her age. And crushes them.

Sondra Van Ert, 35, is a veteran athlete in a sport that has existed for barely two decades. A former Alpine World Cup skier, Van Ert began working the snowboard circuit in the mid-Nineties, and has since competed in the 1998 Nagamo Olympics, placed first in both the World Championships and World Cup, and racked up a half dozen gold medals at the U.S. Snowboarding Championships. And with Salt Lake City 2002 in her sights, Van Ert is not about to slow down now.

Mountain Zone

My first stop. This is a great site, run by great guys!

U.S. Ski and Snowboard teams

This is the perfect place to keep informed about what my friends on the alpine, freestyle, and snowboard teams are up to.

SnowLink

They can say it better than I can: “SnowLink has nearly 800 links to official snow sports company Web sites, plus information on equipment, clothing, lessons, conditions, resorts, ski and snowboard shops near you, and more.”

Snowboarding Online

Another excellent source of what’s going on in the world of snowboarding.

United States Olympic Committee Online

Hey, what can I say, I’m a sucker for the Olympics. This site has all the information: the sports, the athletes, and a store to buy all sorts of Olympic stuff!