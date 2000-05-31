The name alone suggests a sports of males, by males, for males. But the Ironman triathlon is not just for boys anymore.

1997 Ironman World Champion Heather Fuhr is a leader in the women’s division of this grueling, demanding sport. The 31-year-old Canadian has earned at total of five First Place medals at the Ironman competitions in Japan, Switzerland and Brazil, as well as a Fifth Place finish at the 1998 World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. During that race, Fuhr recorded the fastest run time of the day, breaking the eight-year-old course record. She is fast, dedicated, and training with ruthless intensity for this year’s World Championship on October 23.

Ironman Live

This Web site allows me to check on the results of all the Ironman races around the world and even follow some of them as they are taking place — a good way to keep track of the competition.

Triathlon Central

This Web site sends out a daily “Triathlon Digest” that contains race results and information related to our sport.

Triathlete Online

The electronic version of Triathlete Magazine provides updates on the latest race results and a discussion forum where athletes can exchange advice, stories, and news.

Inside Triathlon Interactive

This member of the Great Outdoors network features comprehensive news updates on the most recent races.

Extreme Tri

A multifaceted site for extreme athletes, this site contains race reports, Q&A interviews, health reports, action photographs, and a comprehensive guide to upcoming competitions.