DC’s New Economy World: A Changing Landscape

The toll road to Washington’s Dulles Airport, once just a sleepy lane, has transformed into a high-tech hotspot, home to Internet giant America Online and a host of other new-economy superstars. “It was just trees as far as the eye could see,” says Kay McGrath, a DC native who works for a local Internet startup. “Now it’s a whole other world.”

Regional boosters have penned nicknames for this faster, fiercer Washington Mall — Internet Capital, Silicon Dominion — but none have stuck. The locals insist on calling it the Dulles Corridor, a pretty stodgy name. But if Washingtonians aren’t as fast as they could be, they’ve got plenty of companies that are. Here’s Fast Company’s list of regional speedsters:

