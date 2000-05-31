One of NASCAR’s most eligible bachelors, 28-year-old Tony Stewart accelerated his career in 1991 when he was named Sprint Car “Rookie of the Year” by the United States Auto Club. Since then, the Indiana native has raced and finished among legends in the Busch Grand Nationals and Indianapolis 500. On Saturday, August 7, he placed seventh at NASCAR’s Winston Cup Series in Indianapolis.

NASCAR Online

This site provides a direct link to my fans and offers the most up-to-date information and news about NASCAR Winston Cup.

The Weather Channel

This site tells me what to expect on race weekend.

Tony Stewart.com

Everyone is allowed a pinch of vanity.

Joe Gibbs Racing.Com

Former Washington Redskins Head Coach Joe Gibbs is the owner of my #20 Home Depot Pontiac. He is also a sharp businessman, coach, and racing fan.