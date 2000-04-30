A man of many countries and many disciplines, Thor Ibsen appeared earlier this year in Fast Company’s “Collision Course” story, which charted and dissected the digital progression of Ford, Toyota, and Volkswagen. The chief Internet activist at Ford Motor Co., Ibsen came to the RealTime panel armed with years of experience making the Web work quickly at a slow company.

Ibsen is a member of Ford’s Speed Team and a relentless change agent whose job it is to declare and protect the customers’ preeminence in every transaction. That is the goal, he said, of the Ford Web entity as it moves into the 21st century and begins to empower buyers in ways that a typical car salesperson never could.

“A bad idea implemented well goes much further than a good idea not implemented at all,” said Ibsen, who has learned to work quickly and effectively in a transparent environment. Before his discussion with RealTime attendees, Ibsen spoke with Fast Company about connecting with customers, effecting change on a grand scale, and melding bricks and clicks into one.

Why are you here at RealTime Orlando?

The stimulation of great people, a great time, a great location, and new ideas helps me break out of my corporate life. No matter how radical or outside the corporate environment you are, getting away is critical in generating new ides and new perspectives.

What message do you hope to convey to RealTime participants?

I hope that they learn about courage. There are a lot of people working in large and medium-sized companies who don’t feel that they can have an impact on things. I want people to take away the message that no matter what level you are, you can change things if you have the courage to get it done. With courage comes the responsibility to do the right thing and be passionate about what you want to take out of your experience with the company.