Joe Gruelich

Beating logistical obstacles and tight deadlines everyday, Roberts thrived and survived on great ideas and quick implementation. During RealTime Orlando, the former manager of management information systems shared advice for pushing risky ideas at large companies and for maintaining humanity without sacrificing speed:

Why are you here at RealTime Orlando?

At other conferences I’ve attended and spoken at, you speak at people. Here, you actually do a group development of an idea or set of concepts, and you do it very quickly. You notice that people form things quickly at an event like this. Why? Because RealTime specifically set out to teach you that skill of fast implementation. The 90-minute sessions teach you to work fast so that you can get across your message.

Where do great ideas come from?

Innovation and Implementation. All the conference participants have creativity, and that has led me to believe that everyone has an innovative side that must be tapped into. Great ideas come from everywhere and you have to be careful not to turn off the great ideas that come from the places you would least expect.

Implementation can be a little more scientific. I have the geek slant on implementation because I used to be the chief geek at FedEx custom critical. In my session, we look at creating innovation and then taking that to the fast track of implementation when you are dealing with geeks. I have found that it is very easy for management to say no, and very hard for them to say yes. If you are at a big company like Sears or Kmart, you have an established track record for getting things done. If somebody comes in with a great idea, you have to change how things are done. There is a lot of risk involved in change in a big company with a lot of momentum.