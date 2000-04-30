Stanford Graduate School of Business Professor Michael Ray has taught some of the best-known innovators in Silicon Valley how to be more creative. On Monday, May 8, he directed a poignant and probing lesson to roughly 600 Fast Company readers at RealTime Orlando. Introduced by founding editor Alan Webber as a “man who you can call a teacher,” Ray spoke about generative leadership, the voice of judgement, and the three illusions of life. Then he took ten minutes to speak with Fast Company one-on-one about imagination, encouragement, and the future of business:

Where do great ideas come from?

Great ideas come from people who are in touch with their own source of creativity. One of my teachers says that the individual human heart contains enough love to fill the universe. In the same way, we each have this enormous creativity. It comes from inside, but it also comes through situations that present themselves to us — problems, challenges, and change in industry and in life. When we step up to those challenges and bring our creative resources to them, great ideas pour forth.

People must pay attention to their own creativity. They must recognize and learn to deal with a part of them called the voice of judgement, which is an internal competitor that brings forth blame and criticism. The best way to tame this is to live by little heuristics or rules of thumb such as “Ask dumb questions” or “Pay attention.” Live by those and take notice of your own moments of creativity. If you are conscious of your own creativity, there is an increased probability that you will be creative in future situations. You begin to develop faith in your own creativity and you begin to be yourself in the larger sense.

How can organizations and companies foster and encourage those creative processes?

Companies need to take creativity seriously. They can no longer just call off-sites or brainstorming sessions. They need to realize that the real purpose of an enterprise is the enlightenment of every person in that organization. There was a Japanese professor who said the overriding purpose of an organization is the self-transcending processes within that organization. We really work at our jobs to be more ourselves and to bring our unique contributions to the world. On a larger level, nearly every company has a mission and vision that it presents to the outside world. Now, companies need to develop initiatives that specifically foster and develop individual creativity that will benefit the people and the community on a personal level.

How has business changed in the new economy to accommodate personal growth?