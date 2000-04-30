A featured model and mentor from the 1998 Who’s Fast issue, Adam Kahane mixes social justice with successful business and great ideas at the Centre for Generative Leadership in Cape Town, South Africa, and Hamilton, Massachusetts. Prior to his sessions with the RealTime attendees earlier this week, Kahane stopped to share with Fast Company his philosophy for generating great ideas and spurring powerful results:

Where do great ideas come from?

Great ideas come from making a commitment to make a difference in the world. As Michael Ray said, the problem was not a shortage of great ideas, but rather a failure to doing something about them. That comes from a lack of commitment. Individuals and organizations need to spend time trying to figure out the answers to these questions: What do I really care about? What am I here to do? You don’t have to be forced to do what you care deeply about. You don’t have to be coerced. You don’t have to make time. Focusing on what you stand for, what you are committed to, what you are trying to do in the world — that is where great ideas come from and that is how they automatically get implemented.

What message do you hope to convey to the RealTime audience?

The way you make change is being committed to making a difference and listening to what needs to happen. I want people to take home the idea that that work starts with themselves, and if you want to change the world you must start with changing yourself.

Why are you here at RealTime Orlando?

I really like what Fast Company is trying to do. I really support its mission and I want to be a part of it. At RealTime, people have a chance to think about what the new economy means for them.