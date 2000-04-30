He has been called the B2E proponent, the king of the killer app, and the most eligible bachelor in Silicon Valley. Oliver Muoto demonstrated on May 9 that he is all of those things — plus a valued and trusted member of the Fast Company community — during his speaking stint at RealTime Orlando.

The cofounder of Silicon Valley’s Epicentric Inc., Muoto urged the RealTime audience to think differently in order to welcome and anticipate change in daily life. Three words — trust, fun, and innovation — pervaded his comments and gave shape to his rebel spirit. “When you are chased out of the company, twirl a baton and pretend it’s a parade,” he said. “And, above all, focus on the customer rather than the competition.”

The downfall of many leaders, Muoto argued, is something called the “Problem Mentality.” “You must ask, do we really have a problem or de we need a problem?” he asked. “Any simple problem can be made infinitely more complex. Don’t let it.”

Shortly after his discussion with the RealTime participants, Muoto spoke with Fast Company about change, creativity, and building to last:

What message do you hope to convey to the RealTime participants?

I’m here to deliver a message of change — how change relates to the fast economy and to getting things done at Internet speed.

Where do great ideas come from?