Age : 31 Company : Evite, Inc. Position : CEO Unofficial Title : Chief Inspiration Officer Hometown : Ann Arbor, Michigan Education : BA in Public Policy, Brown University; MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business Marital Status : Single Years in Silicon Valley : 7 Work Week : 110 – 120 hours a week Email Received Each Day : 120 – 130 Phone Messages a Day : 6 or 7 Hours of Sleep a Night : about 5 Last Visit to the Grocery Store : December 1999 Power Source : 3 – 4 Diet Cokes a day Office Wear : Jeans that have been washed and ironed in the “not-too-distant past.” Travel Schedule : Scant. “Most of the business we need to do takes place in the Valley.”

In January 1999, Evite was a four-man team crammed in a 100-square-foot “broom closet”– – an incubator cozy enough to make the obligatory garage feel as spacious as Herman Miller workspace. Josh Silverman had just signed on as the company’s CEO, and was embarking on 12 months of startup frenzy that began with this challenge: Transform the Evite business model from online calendaring to Web-enabled activity planning. Armed with his best-laid business plan, a shrewd ability to raise capital, years of management experience, and caseloads of caffeine, the CEO plowed headlong into the grueling startup battle. The funding madness, jumpstarted by an $800,000 bridge loan, began in late March. By the year’s end, the Evite team had raised $38 million in its first two rounds of venture financing.

Life refuses to slow down for Silverman, who says he plans to take the company public in the next 12 months. He juggles countless projects and meetings every day. (Last count: 73 employees, all located in a considerably larger office in San Francisco.) In addition to developing and evangelizing the company vision, Silverman acts as a constant resource to Evite leaders, helps recruit talented folks, and tells the Evite story to the public. He does it, in part, by operating a 20-hour workday six days a week. (Sunday is a half-day.)

Every morning, Silverman wakes up at 7 a.m., powers through an oversized helping of the industry’s Wheaties — Business 2.0, Fast Company, the Industry Standard, and the Red Herring — and then drives to the office. “The second I sit in my car I start talking on the phone,” Josh says. “I’ve learned how to drive with my elbows, so I’m able to check my Palm Pilot for phone numbers and dial my cell at the same time. The challenging part is leaving one hand for shifting gears.”

His commute time is 14 minutes; his driving record: flawless. He begins work at 8 a.m., when he walks down the street to Starbucks for the day’s first meeting with a senior manager. Until 8 p.m., he’s booked solid in meetings. After dark, Silverman begins to read email until running off to a networking function or recruitment dinner. Four out of five nights a week, Silverman attends an engagement, and usually returns to his unread email in bed. He hits his pillow by 2 a.m., if he’s lucky.

Fast Company tracked down Silverman for the following interview, sucking wind to keep up with the 31-year-old CEO as he offered his thoughts on life at Silicon Valley speed.

What’s the speed of life really like in Silicon Valley?