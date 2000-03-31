For most of us, this question sounds ridiculous because we don’t have a choice in the matter. Paid work is essential to our survival. We work to eat.

But survival’s not the sole incentive. Survival doesn’t explain why we work when our refrigerators are stocked with food. And, it doesn’t explain why our society is so obsessed with work.

As a career coach, I often have the opportunity to ask my clients this crucial question, “Why work?” I’m fascinated by the stories I hear that illustrate the blurring lines between our professional and personal lives. And I’m struck by the number of people who work hard to make fast money to gain the freedom not to work. More and more today, it seems people work long hours and focus tireless energy on the pursuit of money – and a few do succeed.

In their book, “The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of America’s Wealthy,” authors Thomas Stanley and William Danko (Longstreet Press, 1996) report that many self-made millionaires launch their careers with the goal of accumulating enough wealth to quit working and enjoy life. One of the millionaires profiled called his stash “go to hell money” — a safety net that empowered him to walk away from work anytime he wanted. His money bought freedom.

This strategy fascinates and confounds me because I so often see wealthy people who do not know what to do with the freedom that money buys. In fact, many of the self-made millionaires studied by Stanley and Danko did not significantly change their lives or their spending habits after making their fortunes. The freedom to enjoy life eluded them.

Some people with “go to hell money” become so addicted to the money-making game – and the euphoria of winning — that they cannot stop playing. Generating wealth contributes a rhythm to their lives, a reason to get out of bed. Making money becomes a substitute for the personal fulfillment associated with family, friends, spirituality, and community.