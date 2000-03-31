” The Cincinnati Kid” (1965)

Influenced only slightly by luck, money, and skill, this game of endurance and resilience strips human nature to its barest elements. It pits gambler against gambler in a staring match of sorts where the loser is the man who succumbs first to bravado, temptation, or false confidence.

Sound familiar?

An early incarnation of the very personal and perilous dotcom market, the showdown of wills in “Cincinnati Kid” enumerates universal truths about winning, losing, and forsaking ideals in return for a piece of the action. If Steve McQueen were alive today, he’d no doubt make a cameo in “Cupertino Kid” – The story of a crackerjack startup entrepreneur who duels a veteran CEO for the respect and reverence of Silicon Valley.

The Cincinnati Kid himself, Eric Stoner (McQueen) is hell-bent on domination. A rookie with a mean winning streak and a sense of righteous self-confidence, Stoner forecasts the culmination of his gambling career across a sooty, sordid poker table from “The Man,” Lancey Howard (Edward G. Robinson). It’s not the money that he craves. Or the satisfaction of defeating a legend. Quite simply, it’s the notoriety.

“After the game, I’ll be The Man,” Stoner tells his farm-born girlfriend, Christian (Tuesday Weld). “I’ll be the best there is. People will come and sit down at the table with you, just so they can say they played with The Man. That’s what I’m gonna be.”

As the Kid prepares to square off against the best, his mentor and best friend, Shooter (Karl Malden), is haggling with his own demons. A man who “just plays the percentages, don’t win much, don’t lose much,” Shooter is trying desperately to keep a hold of his stunning, risque, gold-digging wife, Melba (Ann-Margaret). No longer the prize thoroughbred of poker, Shooter wrestles with temptation when underhanded insider Slade (Rip Torn) offers him money to fix the poker match against The Man, an old foe.