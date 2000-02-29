I read with great interest and heartfelt sadness your column: “Should I Keep My Day Job?” It seemed to be speaking to me.

I have a six-figure day job and am a national leader in my field, but it is not what I am supposed to be doing. I own a small consulting firm. For the past 13 years I have grown this small venture into something I am proud of and something I should be doing full time. I’m damn good at it!

My problem, like so many others, is simply fear. I know it. My wife and family (who are totally supportive) and all of my friends know it. I know what my responsibilities are: my family, our mortgage, one son on the way to college with another to follow in a few years. We have been getting ready for the shift for the past 12 months by reducing our debt. We really only have a mortgage (we own our cars and have no credit card debt to speak of).

I just can’t pull the trigger. It weighs heavily on my spirit and my thoughts are always filled with the struggle. Any suggestions?

Sincerely, Fearful

Create a Personal Board of Directors

Many of the successful people I coach or whom I meet at my seminars tell me that they have accomplished powerful individual goals by creating a personal board of directors. In forming this group, they tap into wisdom they normally would not have access to and they develop a support network.