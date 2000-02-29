Pinging Pink

The phone rang at 5:30 this morning. It was Mr. Wakeup on the line.

He told me to get my butt out of bed. Then he read me some headlines from The New York Times. And then a woman — Mrs. Wakeup presumably — informed me that the current temperature in Washington, D.C., was 40 degrees.

Prepare to be pinged. With iPing, you can use the Web to send yourself wake-up calls and all sorts of other telephone reminders — all for free, of course. (It’s the Web, after all.)

Registering takes less than five minutes. And the site’s cheesy but navigable interface makes it easy to set the time, dates, and phone number of your reminders. You get a decent number of services, too — all of them with appealingly goofy names.

Need to be reminded to take medicine? Page Dr. Dose. Want to track package? Ms. Followup is your woman. Need to send your phone message to a whole slew of people? Sounds like a job for Mr. Notify. You can even arrange a celebrity (or more accurately, semi-celebrity) wake-up call from MTV cult sensation Tom Green. (Pass.)

This service is, in some ways, a combination of Message Blaster and Lifeminders. My only gripe is that this morning Mr. Wakeup read me yesterday’s headlines, a glitch I’ll attribute to programming a pre-dawn call on Sunday. If iPing solves that problem, though, I’ll keep pinging away.

by Dan Pink