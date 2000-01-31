I love the ease and convenience of e-commerce. But those incessant online forms? They make me want to scream. They’re as boring and redundant as a Congressional floor statement.

But now I’ve found a way to deal with these nettlesome but necessary nuisances: I’ve hauled in a reptile.

Meet my new best online friend — Gator. It’s a nifty new product that instantly fills out those nasty online forms for you. Gator is Web-based. And it’s free. (But I repeat myself.)

The software takes just three minutes to download. Type in your name, address, credit card number, expiration date, shipping address, and phone numbers — and Gator commits the info to its reptilian memory.

Then, the next time you confront an online form, Gator pops up in a little window at the top of your screen. (Imagine the less annoying cousin of that little Paper Clip guy who constantly appears unwanted on Microsoft Word.) Click Gator’s “Fill in” icon . . . and — voila! — all the info the form asks for magically appears in the right box.

When I tested Gator — on an online vitamin order from a web store I’d never used — it all worked so well and so fast I was convinced Gator had screwed it up. But alas, it turned out that the human being was mistaken and the swamp creature flawless.

This is one service I can recommend without hesitation. If you’re sick of online forms, get Gator. This crocodile rocks.