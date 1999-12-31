You’ve Got … Money

Following the holiday season, which bore down like an 18-wheeler on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, we could all use a little extra cash. Knocking over a Seven-Eleven is one possibility. But that’s time-consuming and dangerous. So I’ve found an option that’s quick, easy, and on the Web. (It’s also legal.)

Unclaimed property. Say it with me slowly, “Un … claaayymed … prahhh … per …tee.”

Here’s a Web site on which you can search for cash money and other assets you’ve long forgotten — that passbook savings account you had when you were seven, the two shares of stock Uncle Morty gave you in 1974, or the tax refund you were due and never collected.

Go to Unclaimed.org. Click on a state where you’ve lived, and this site will take you to the appropriate state agency. Type in your name, and see if you have any riches awaiting. This site, operated by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, works smoothly — and better than its more publicized counterpart, Missing Money.

Aside from free food, nothing’s better than found money.

Happy Hunting!

by Dan Pink