Trip Checklist: 12 Essentials For Repacking

One creative way to answer the question, “Should you keep your day job?” is to form a dialogue group within a Company of Friends cell. One purpose of the Fast Company readers’ network is to assist travelers with the chore of unpacking and repacking their bags.

The following checklist provides you with a structure for discussing your direction in life with others. Use it in a dialogue group to ask:

How is your current trip going?

What are your hopes and dreams for the next leg of your journey?

Should you keep your day job?

Give yourself a score of 5 (have it!) to 1 (need it!) on the Trip Checklist below.

1. Passport: I have a purpose — a reason for the journey.

2. Adventuring Spirit: I’m willing to be accountable, to plan my own itinerary.

3. Map: I have a sense of direction for the next leg of the journey.

4. Tickets: I have the talents to explore new roads.