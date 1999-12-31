Trip Checklist: 12 Essentials For Repacking

One creative way to answer the question, “Should you keep your day job?” is to form a dialogue group within a Company of Friends cell. One purpose of the Fast Company readers’ network is to assist travelers with the chore of unpacking and repacking their bags.
The following checklist provides you with a structure for discussing your direction in life with others. Use it in a dialogue group to ask:
- How is your current trip going?
- What are your hopes and dreams for the next leg of your journey?
- Should you keep your day job?
Give yourself a score of 5 (have it!) to 1 (need it!) on the Trip Checklist below.
1. Passport: I have a purpose — a reason for the journey.
2. Adventuring Spirit: I’m willing to be accountable, to plan my own itinerary.
3. Map: I have a sense of direction for the next leg of the journey.
4. Tickets: I have the talents to explore new roads.
5. Traveler’s Checks: I have enough money to begin a new journey.
6. Travel Partners: I have people to share the adventure with.
7. Travel Guides: I have sources for direction and wisdom along the way.
8. Travel Bags: I have the right bags (attitudes) for a new journey.
9. Carry-on Baggage: I have the right stuff at hand to make the trip fun.
10. Health Kit: I have the energy to explore new territory.
11. Travel Journal: I have reflected on my key “lessons learned” from past trips.
12. Address Book: I have love and support from key people in my life.
Total Score: Rating Interpretation
41-55+: This score means you are clear about the next leg of the journey and have lightened your load for the adventure ahead! Keeping your day job is a choice!
26-40: This score means that you talk about the next leg of the journey and have the right language, but have yet to step out and live it. Keeping your day job is recommended while also exploring your options!
12-25: This score means you have avoided or spent little time reflecting on the next leg of your journey. You may be weighed down by the day-to-day load. Quitting your day job is not recommended!
You may also wish to do the “postcard exercises” in the book “Repacking Your Bags: Lighten Your Load for the Rest of Your Life” by David A. Shapiro and Richard J. Leider (Berrett-Koehler, 1995).