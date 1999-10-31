Once a week, Christian Tate kisses his wife goodnight, dresses in three layers of long underwear, and slips into the darkness for a midnight game of ice hockey. A member of the illustrious Wharton Hockey Club, Tate says extracurricular activities help relieve stress and form bonds between colleagues.

This summer, Tate interned at Sun Microsystems in Northern California, where he worked on product marketing for network storage products. He says that experience has enhanced his Wharton studies concerning strategic management and new product development.

Be a Sponge, Not a Cowboy

You need to have the right mindset before starting business school, and, as crazy as this may sound, you want to emulate a sponge. The ideal state of mind is one that is completely open to learning and ready to absorb all the information that you’ll soon be exposed to. Try to get rid of any preconceived notions of the people you might meet or of the program — because those ideas are probably wrong.

Some first-year students also make the big mistake of coming in with a cowboy mentality. They arrive with their guns shooting, trying to take of control of the situation before they even realize what the situation is. Cowboys don’t want to be team players; they don’t want to share information. That’s an attitude that doesn’t fly in our community. At Wharton, we’re all in it together. If anyone’s having trouble, the whole class is there to help.

Share the Load

There are about 1,500 to 1,600 people attending Wharton, and it’s easy to get stuck in a clique where you talk to the same five or 10 people every day. When first-year students arrive, they are split into what we call “learning teams.” Each learning team has five people in it, with at least one woman and one international student. These are the people whom you’re expected to do all your work with, whether it’s a specific group project or not. There’s really no way a person can go out on their own and expect to get everything done that’s expected of them; you have to determine who in your learning team is best at what aspect of an assignment, and then divide up the work load accordingly. It’s a real sort of company mentality, where each person has a specialty.

Build a Strong Infrastructure

Meet your peers. That’s the most important piece of advice I can give. And by that I don’t just mean talking with your classmates, but also getting to know people who aren’t in your classes. These might be people who are very different from you, who have different backgrounds, different perspectives, and different goals. Constructing this infrastructure may be time-consuming and tedious at first, especially when there are so many other things vying for your time and attention, but having this group of friends to rely on over the next two years will be crucial to your success and your sanity.

Revel in Being the Cream of the Crop

One aspect of Wharton that really influenced my decision to enroll was the fact that there are no grades. Classes are only pass/fail. Even when I visited, I could tell that the students here had excelled in their professional lives and on their standardized tests, that they were doing well in class and aggressively pursuing their interviews, and that ultimately they would accomplish many successes in their careers. When students have the added pressure of grades and rankings, our competitive natures sometimes surface, and that’s a negative factor of some business programs.