The least developed Florida cell, Greg Bachman’s Tallahassee group compensates for its dormancy with a great deal of motivation. Though unable to schedule a formal, mutually agreeable meeting time, the Tallahassee cell has engaged in several casual, scattered conversations, one of which connected Bachman to a fellow Fast Company reader finishing his doctorate at Florida State. The two discussed an article Bachman had written titled “Value-Added Brainstorming,” and scheduled a time for Bachman to lecture an Organizational Development class at FSU.