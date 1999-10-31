Distinguishing Features

[Skip Stein]

Central Florida is brimming with potential? it just needs to grow up a bit. It harbors many characteristics of the ‘laid-back South,’ but it can’t boast the business acumen of Houston, Atlanta, or Dallas. The high-tech industry could have great potential, if only the local community leaders would wake up and recognize the opportunity. For example, short-sighted local leaders recently rejected a proposal for mass transit that could have helped this region in the long run.

There are dozens of great companies located in and around Central Florida, but as far as I can tell, few do much networking or contact management. Most seem to keep a low profile outside of the ‘in crowd,’ which includes old citrus money and landed gentry. Of course, this insight could be a reflection of my own bias because I have to do most of my business out of those circles without sufficient resources to penetrate the ‘in crowd.’

[Greg Bachman]

Tallahassee is isolated in northern Florida. It’s one day east of New Orleans, a morning west of Jacksonville, and halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off the beaten track. Tallahassee’s size and strong economy is an anomaly in North Florida, which is a largely rural region. Its economic stability is rooted in being the state capital. Without politics, it would be a small, pleasant university town. The town is blanketed with plantations to the north and miles of pine to the south and west, yet there’s no strong agribusiness in the county, no natural resources, and little industry. There is, however, a growing number of high-tech businesses. These knowledge-based businesses often begin by selling their services to state agencies and eventually flourish regionally and nationally when they merge with larger national organizations.

There are several reasons why Tallahassee has a difficult time attracting businesses to the area. One is that there are few places for companies to locate because there are very few speculative industrial or office spaces being built. Further, because of strict growth planning in Leon County, of which Tallahassee is the county seat, any business needing a large plant would have to locate in an adjacent county.

The greatest potential for Tallahassee is in knowledge industries. For example, Mainline, a value-added reseller of computer products is building a wired campus to attract high-tech businesses. As for talent, Tallahassee’s two universities both have good business schools. Florida A&M University — a historically black institution with 12,000 students — and Florida State University, which has 40,000 students, produce graduates far in excess of the region’s ability to employ them at their level of capability.

[Bruce Anderson]

Because Jacksonville is on the north side of Florida, it gets colder here. Therefore, we do not have the sheer number of heat-loving retirees that the south end of Florida does. Jacksonville isn’t as crowded as the Miami area, and does not have as many large ethnic groups.