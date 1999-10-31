Numbers Count

Q: Why do you feel Florida is not commonly ranked among the nation’s top business regions? What do you feel can be done to improve the state’s reputation and business atmosphere?

[Bruce Anderson]

The Florida economy is driven by tourism, agriculture, paper, drugs, hurricanes, and retirement. Those attributes may not be high on the list of requirements for companies looking to relocate. We are also plagued by the perception that Florida is in the Bubba Belt. We have some rural communities that may fit that description, but Jacksonville is comprised of many transplants from other parts of the country, and Jacksonville natives are hard to find. Florida’s reputation will improve as more and more people see what is happening here, but only up to a point. My friends who moved here from the West agree that Florida doesn’t quite measure up.

[Mike Sperger]

Here in Tampa we think Florida is going to emerge as a major center for international trade as U.S. businesses make further strides toward exchange with Latin America. Miami garners a lot of publicity as our state’s center for trade with the Caribbean and Latin America. In addition, Tampa Bay’s first-rate airport and deep water seaports look like viable hubs for increased contact and trade between the Southern states and some Central American and South American regions. We also have a great mix of cultural influences and multilingual support for making international trade an important part of our region’s economic life.

In addition, venture capital seems like a chicken and egg situation in Florida. If there’s not much demand from the business community, we’re not going to attract venture capital groups but, if we don’t attract venture capital groups, then we’re going to continue to be hindered in our growth. I’d like to find out how this problem was addressed in Silicon Valley, Austin, and the Research Triangle Park. Florida is a big place and with very scattered regions. It’s not like Boston, New York, Philadelphia, or the Baltimore-Washington corridor, which are tightly knit. Outside of Florida, it’s difficult to get a sense of what we stand for because there are really a lot of different personalities and communities. Florida must keep diversity from becoming a hindrance and instead use it to the state’s advantage.

[Greg Bachman]

I think Florida is doing rather well considering a number of factors. First, the state is essentially an island. It never had the intersection of road and rail around which towns become cities and then cities become regional economic powers.

Geography is a factor as well. Without oil or access to coal, Florida never had the natural resources and related industries that traditionally supported regional hubs like Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Cleveland, or Pittsburgh.

Education is another factor. Florida is making great strides to improve the public school education. It has a highly lauded community college system, and a network of quality state universities. Elementary and high schools are not often ranked high, but rankings can lack reality.