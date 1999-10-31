An independent consultant at age 22, Mike Sperger is a textbook overachiever. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University in 1997 with a BA in Professional Writing, Sperger moved from Pittsburgh to Tampa Bay and began teaching businesses how to understand and work in a professional services model. “When I grow up, I want to launch a for-profit business and a nonprofit K-12 school in the same building, to see how they can support and sustain each other,” says the Tampa Bay cell coordinator and father of two. “It’s too inefficient socially and economically to continue segregating people and ideas by age groups.”