Tech Priority Check

What are the city’s priorities when it comes to driving technological change for the 21st Century? While the New Orleans economy is powered mainly by tourism, many community leaders envision the city as an emerging technological hub anchored by its most recent high-tech achievement: The Naval Information Technology Center. The NITC brings to the city more than 1,500 technology-based jobs with average salaries ranging from $40,000 to $60,000 a year. The center marks a city- and statewide-commitment to rapid growth technology through a three-way partnership: business, government and education. With 24 universities statewide involved in the consortium, major universities like the University of New Orleans now have an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with technological advancements. While many educators and technology experts rank biotechnology as the leading action item on the tech-priority list, New Orleans is bolstering its playing field to meet cutting-edge technological demands and create a market niche in the process.

[Jim Clinton]

New Orleans is in the best position yet to build a strong economy driven by technology-related enterprises and activities. Of course, the city has a remarkable tourism industry that has provided immense momentum in many areas, but not enough of that force is technology-related. The Naval Information Technology Center provides New Orleans with one of the best opportunities it’s ever had. There are more than 1,500 new jobs–many software-related–associated with the center. Building a strong information technology segment in New Orleans requires trained workers, and at this point we simply don’t have enough talent. That concern goes beyond New Orleans, and penetrates many Southern states. But the Naval Information Technology Center provides the chance to draw hundreds of skilled Oracle programmers. Some of those people with advanced training will start businesses and raise venture capital– fueling the more important effects of technology and economic development.

[Barbara MacPhee]

Last year, nine students at the New Orleans Center for Science and Math became Microsoft Certified Systems Engineers. Our student body enjoys a 75-percent passing rate. They take six tests, and each part is a separate Microsoft certification that qualifies the student for a certain type of job in the industry right away. The testing time is limited. Our teachers drive students to the test site, and watch through the window as they take the exam. I found it fascinating to note that most of our students seem to finish the exam in 15 minutes, whereas other people taking the test need almost an hour.

Seventy-three percent of our students are on a free or reduced-lunch fee program. These are the same kids who have never had computers in their homes. The New Orleans Center for Science and Math has allowed them to blossom by providing them with opportunities and resources. Every school should have technology at students’ disposal, but in a poor urban setting, very few do. We also have an outside support group in the community that provides the school with state-of-the-art equipment– computers, microscopes, everything. And the state funds Internet access in every classroom.

[Stephen Sabludowsky]

A number of national surveys and reports have placed Louisiana and New Orleans specifically at the bottom of states and cities that are wired or technologically ready. One study put out by the U.S. Commerce Department called ‘The Digital Divide’ places Louisiana at number 47 in the nation. That specifically refers to people having Internet connections in their homes. Another survey placed New Orleans 37th in the nation for Internet use at work and home, the number of Web sites that promote the city, the number of businesses that have an Internet presence, and the government’s internet involvement. New Orleans has actually dropped a few notches on that survey since last year. Our city and state still face a big challenge.

However, a community isn’t successful because 45 percent of its residents are connected to the Internet at home. It doesn’t mean that at all. You have to create a legislative and legal environment that will pass laws to facilitate business in a state, and enable Internet communication. While it’s important to get your numbers up, it’s also necessary to have an environment that enhances and promotes the Internet community.

The Internet Coalition’s mission is to create awareness about Internet-related issues at a low entry value. From start-up Internet developers to multi-million dollar companies, everyone will be able to access and participate in the Coalition. We have an Internet-awareness committee that makes the national and international Internet community aware that New Orleans is an Internet-friendly town and promotes the Internet throughout New Orleans. The e-commerce committee was designed to help local businesses be more knowledgeable about Internet commerce issues, and to make sure New Orleans and Louisiana get their fair share of money spent online. Internet commerce could theoretically harm local businesses, so it’s important that small business owners are able to plug in and retain their customers.