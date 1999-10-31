Who would have guessed back in 1986 that three cocky New York punks screaming about cheap sex and drinking Brass Monkey would one day be the spokesmen for the promotion of compassionate non-violence?

As unlikely as it may seem, that is exactly what the Beastie Boys have become. In conjunction with the Milarepa Fund, a San Francisco-based non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of universal compassion and nonviolence, the three reigning kings of white hip-hop have made the Tibetans’ non-violent attempt to take back their country a cause of international prominence. Thanks in part to the annual Tibetan Freedom Concerts – and participating artists like Tracy Chapman, Rage Against the Machine and Alanis Morissette it is now quite chic to support the effort to free the Tibetan people from 50 years of Chinese occupation.

“When your struggle is a non-violent one you often don’t make it onto the front page of the newspaper,” says Erin Potts, Milarepa Fund executive director and co-founder. “When your cause is a violent one you always make it on the front page. The Tibetans have chosen to make a non-violent stance in their attempts to get their country back so they have to find another way to do that. And one thing celebrities are really good at is drawing media attention.”

Potts points out that the media is quick to cover violent uprisings occurring around the globe, but the Buddhist inspired non-violent means of protest employed by the Tibetan people have really only come to the public’s attention since the Beastie Boys began their public campaign less than years ago. Part of Milarepa’s goal is to educate the world’s youth about the value of non-violent protest.

“It’s unfortunate,” Potts says. “People question why Columbine High School could happen. They don’t realize that nobody in our society embraces non-violence. We’re always embracing violence. If you want to get on the front page, just pick up a gun.”

The Beastie Boys cofounded the 1994 launch of the Milarepa Fund, an organization named after 11th century Tibetan Saint Jetsun Milarepa. In conjunction with about 100 other non-profit organizations, Milarepa’s goal is to promote compassionate non-violence through education, fund raising and direct action. Their most recent action was thwarted late last month when the World Bank decided to go through with its plan to finance the population transfer of 58,000 Chinese Han and Hui people into a Tibetan and Mongol autonomous region despite Milarepa-related protests.

Milarepa and the Beastie Boys started the Freedom Concerts in 1996 to get their cause onto the front page. They have brought together huge names from the worlds of rock, hip-hop and folk to advocate the freedom of Tibet. Past concerts have been held over two days in one location, like last summer’s two Washington D.C. concerts intended to influence President Clinton before his visit to China. This year, however, four concerts were held simultaneously on June 13 in Alpine Valley, Wisconsin; Amsterdam; Sydney; and Tokyo.