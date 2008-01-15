Profile Completion

Profile
Professional History
- start date doesn’t allow years before 2005
- end date is not active
Industry
- believe we should show categories that correspond to our CORE areas
- for example, “Innovation” is missing (there are many practitioners and companies in this field
- to avoid translation problems to other data sets, we could allow multiple choices for this item
- Check for alphabetical ordering, some items are not in sequence , e.g. marketing
Organization Size
- There is no choice between sole proprietor and 20
Add This Position
- Add This Position button doesn’t work
- Only option is to SAVE AND CONTINUE
- I was expecting to be able to enter more positions
Educational History
- Consider changing order of Start Date and End Date dates from most recent to most ‘historic’ 😉
- Performance for ADD THIS SCHOOL button is extremely slow. I clicked again, not seeing the progress bar at the bottom of the page and ended up with multiple entries for a single school