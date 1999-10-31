Verne Harnish has identified four common growing pains for Fast Growth companies at various stages of development: generating revenue, amassing cash, maintaining gross margins and predicting profitability. Which challenge is weighing most heavily on your company now and how are you working to overcome it?

Our current challenge is generating enough cash to sustain our incredible growth rate. At iGo we are serving a huge $5 billion-plus market and we want to “take the hill” as fast as possible. We are investing heavily in our Web site and e-business and will continually need cash to invest in making all our customer experiences delightful.

To address these cash needs we are planning an IPO later this year. In the meantime we are negotiating with a handful of powerful corporate strategic investors that will give us more than cash, cash plus strategic synergy.

Verne Harnish has identified three major stumbling blocks for Fast Growth companies: inability of leadership to grow, inability of management and engineers to assemble systems and structures to handle new complexities and growth, inability of the company to position itself within a larger market containing harsh competitors and in-depth strategies. Has your company run up against any of these stumbling blocks? If so, how are you working to resolve the problem?

The stumbling block we have run into most often is outgrowing our people. We have a great team, but when you are growing as fast as we are, the demands of a few key positions are bound to outgrow some of the early team members in those positions.

To resolve this issue we invest heavily in the three R’s:

Recruiting: Get great people with a capacity for fast growth.

Retention: Treat your team as if they were the most valuable corporate asset because they are the most valuable corporate asset.

Review: Do reviews often to make sure people are keeping up with the changing demands of their roles.

What benefits have you reaped from identifying your company’s core principles early in the game and sticking close to those principles? What do you do to keep those core objectives at the forefront of your business strategies?