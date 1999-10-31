After amassing two decades of experience in leadership and program development, Stephanie Allen took the plunge in 1989 by founding her own for-profit organization called the Athena Group. Allen’s company now consults major companies, helping them to understand the potential of women as extraordinary employees. The Athena Group addresses gender differences at work, sexual harassment in the workplace, masculine and feminine perspectives, and methods for understanding customer bases.

Do you think your gender has helped or hindered your career?

Both. I’ve encountered men who are almost chivalrous in their desire to help you, who really go out on a limb to see you succeed. And then there are some who don’t even want a women near them, who wouldn’t hire a woman, who wouldn’t work for one. I’ve learned not to waste my time in those places.

How does your company promote and encourage the success and advancement of women?

Since I started the Athena Group 10 years ago, our primary focus has been on the advancement and retention of female employees. We work with companies or professional groups such as accounting and law firms that have realized that they lose money if and when one of their female employees walks out the door. In addition to economic reasons, some companies come to us because they’re involved in a lawsuit, and sometimes they come simply because a good guy says, “We’ve got to do better at this.” Our biggest challenge is convincing companies that changing their culture is systemic and not cosmetic.

Do you personally think of yourself as a pioneer in business?

Yes. I don’t know many people who decide to make a living by trying to get companies to advance and retain women. By starting the Athena Group, I did what I wanted to do and what I knew would make a difference.