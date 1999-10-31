Kulwadee Wangkeo believes in life without limits. Born in Bangkok and raised outside New York City, she has devoted herself to breaking down the cultural barriers that stand between domestic and international students at Fuqua. This fall, Wangkeo and one other classmate are launching the International Student Involvement Committee, which aims to better integrate foreign students into American culture and the business school lifestyle.

Wangkeo worked in commercial banking for several years before enrolling at Fuqua and concentrating her studies on general management. This summer she interned at the Exxon Corporation in Texas.

Help Mold Your International Community

People who come from other places in the world oftentimes find our culture very different and very assertive. Some of these students have a hard time finding jobs and summer internships in the United States because they are unaccustomed to “selling themselves.” Some have come from cultures that believe good grades should lead to good jobs, and that’s not how it works here. These students, I have found, don’t participate as much in school activities because they feel intimidated or different.

Although Fuqua is an international school, it’s not enough to just have the numbers. Thirty percent of our students may come from around the world, but that means nothing if those people don’t participate and join our community. So our student government started a committee called International Student Involvement.

My philosophy is that you sometimes have to trick people into doing things. For that reason, we are not organizing any boring seminars. Instead, we are planning social activities and taking steps to facilitate interaction through international film nights, cooking classes, and a venting session after term one. Fuqua’s long-standing international buddy program will also become an integral part of our committee’s work.

Shake Hands With World Leaders

Grades are not the only important aspect of Fuqua. Students should concentrate on making friends, and learning how to work them. That’s one of the big bonuses of going to a school like Fuqua: you get to meet the future business leaders of the world. Ten years from now, you are not going to remember what grade you got in corporate finance, but you will still value the friendships you made in business school.

Make It Yours

Fuqua is a very small school. A lot of second-year students mentor and tutor the first-year students. A lot of the administrative processes are done by students as well. For example, Career Fellows help the career office prepare students for their corporate interviews. And all of our admission interviews are done by second-year students. That very close involvement gives us the sense that this is our school, and we can change things if we want.