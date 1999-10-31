Though he currently resides along the Southern California coast, author and researcher Ross DeVol knows more about the Southern high-tech economy than most area natives. The director of regional studies at the Milken Institute , DeVol co-wrote a thorough national report titled “America’s High-Tech Economy: Growth Development and Risks for Metropolitan Areas” that placed five Southern cities within the nation’s top 25 metropolitan areas for technological and economic performance.

An expert in regional growth comparisons, DeVol studies the relative effects of economic, business, labor, and political change or stagnation across the United States. In this interview, he focuses on the Southeast region of the country, and explains why that area needs to concentrate its energies on creating a collaborative business environment, bolstering its institutions of higher education, and improving its public image.

Capital Concerns

Government has to play a role, especially in the early stages, in trying to develop a concentration of technology firms. Regions need to first import “anchor firms” like IBM or Intel that come from the outside. In order to do that, it does require a coordinated government effort. Providing the research infrastructure is an important component of that. I think the Raleigh-Durham area has done an outstanding job, and many other metros around the country are trying to emulate their organization by developing technology parks that help attract those anchors, and then start to grow technology firms within the area. It’s a successful formula.

As you develop a tech cluster, tax breaks aren’t as important in the quest to attract firms from outside. Having said that, if your tax rates get out of line, it can become a problem very quickly. But in the later stages, it’s more important for the government to monitor developments, engage in public private forums, and see that communication between the government and the private sector is occurring so that if problems are festering and entrepreneurs are encountering barriers, the government can step in and help.

An active, progressive importation policy in the later stages is not going to sustain the tech cluster. It has to be done indigenously or internally to the area. So the infrastructure needs of the existing high-tech firms must be met, and entrepreneurs must be able access capital. Today, a lot of smaller, tech startup firms are having difficulty getting access to broad-band telecom from their providers. That presents a problem because if you can’t guarantee your clients T1 speed access to their Web page, you’re in trouble.

Reputation Is Key

If you’re a tech company looking to start up a facility somewhere, the public perception of that area can become a quality of life issue if it’s felt that somehow it infringes on your ability to get access to needs. If there’s a perceived lack of culture, then that stereotype can be manifested that way. Though Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham have certainly overcome those perceptions, it is certainly still an issue in many parts of the South. Hovever, we’ve seen a lot of businesses relocate from the northeast, to the southeast, so I do think the overall region is beginning to overcome those stereotypes.

Hurricane Harassment

Certainly one positive quality of life component is the climate, although the hurricane headlines don’t help much. Regardless of where you live, you are close to a beach and you have access to recreational activities, such as mountain climbing and hiking. The cost of living, adjusted for wages, is also fairly good in the South.