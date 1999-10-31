advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bruce Anderson

By Fast Company1 minute Read

A born-again Floridian, Bruce Anderson resided in the state exactly 30 years ago and returned in February 1998 after a long absence. Once he set up camp in Jacksonville, Anderson found the local business community sparse and spread out, so he decided to found a regional Company of Friends group earlier this year. Still in the recruitment stage, that cell has met just two times and Anderson says he hopes the Road Show will generate more interest within the local business community.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life