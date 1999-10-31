Allan Afuah has made the rounds of higher education. A graduate of MIT’s MBA and Ph.D. programs, he migrated to the Midwest in 1995, and hasn’t looked back since. “I could have gone anywhere after MIT,” says Afuah, who has been a finalist twice for UMBS’s Student Award for Teaching Excellence. “I came here because I think it’s a cool, globally minded place.”

Remove Road Blocks

Have an open mind. Lot of students arrive and they have taken an MBA class somewhere or have some work experience, and they think they know it all. They may have taken a strategy course somewhere or worked in a strategy planning group somewhere, so they start off with a closed mind. When the professor trys to teach a concept, or when their classmates speak out, they don’t take them seriously.

You are now learning from some of the best brains in the world. Listen to your professors because you are going to learn a lot from them, and that is going to save you time. And saving time means survival around here.

Learn Co-opetition

People think competition is the name of the game. Of course, competition is very important and we teach that here at business schools. But there is also something called “co-opetition,” which means cooperating and competing with people at the same time. When you get to business school, you need to work very hard to practice that

Let’s say that four of us meet to discuss a case and I already know 80 percent of the material, and the other three people only know 20 percent in return. We meet, and I end up giving them all the 80 percent of the material they need and I only get 20 percent from them. Some people may say, “My God, I’m giving away everything. Why do they have to rely so much on me?” Then they may decide that they don’t want to participate because they think the other people are too far behind.

Well, guess what happens? If you don’t work with a team you are stuck with the 80 percent that you already know. If you do participate, you are going to learn that 20 percent and ultimately end up with 100 percent. All of you are all better off.

Build Brand You

When you help teammates achieve 100 percent, they’re not going to forget who you are. Eight, nine, 10 years down the line these guys are going to call you when they need that top executive, when they want that one person they can really depend on.