That was the rallying cry heard throughout Mac Lackey’s Charlotte office in July, when the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team triumphed at the World Cup championships and instantly made the Internetsoccer.com businessplan a winner. Just over 90 days old, Lackey’s sports-related startup boasts an extensive Web site that he and his partners are grooming to become “the world’s largest retailer of soccer equipment and apparel.”

They are attacking that mission with strategic alliances and acquisitions. Connections within the Southern business community are proving nearly as valuable as a world-renowned soccer squad. In the following interview, Lackey — the 28-year-old pioneer behind three previous Internet ventures — discusses the importance of a robust local community, cooperation across industries, and a high quality of life.

An Unclean Slate

Entrepreneurs in the South are fighting history. They are fighting the fact that money has come from less-than-flattering industries like manufacturing and agricultural. Those industries will not be driving us into the new millennium. Thankfully, we’ve seen enough radical change here in the last five years to almost overcome that historical precedent.

For example, the old boys’ network absolutely still exists in the South, but today it is opening its arms to entrepreneurs and players in the Internet space. They need new blood in that sector so that they can take advantage of the shift in the economy and invest in startup companies. The old boys’ network is responsible for running big business, but it’s not quite as exclusive as it once was.

Legacy is Indispensable

I’ve come to expect a natural level of skepticism directed toward companies that are not based in Silicon Valley. It is that “not invented here” mentality. That mentality has not harmed Internetsoccer.com, primarily because this is not the first go-around for my partners and me. The other companies we have built and participated in all have been based in the South, so our successful track record in the Charlotte area buttressed our reputation.

Winds of Change

The New South is the coordination of business leaders, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs who are helping drive the changing economy in the South. Those cooperative efforts are really changing and shifting the direction of incoming money. The future growth of the South is not tied up in textiles and tobacco, but in financial institutions and Internet companies.