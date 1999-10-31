A dynamic and dedicated advocate of women-owned businesses, Whitney Johns shifted her career from mergers and acquisitions to venture capital when she founded Capital Across America in 1998. A Small Business Investment Company, CXM targets an under-served market by connecting women and minority business owners with growth capital. Oftentimes, Johns has learned, that is easier said than done in Southern regions dominated by white, male investors.

Aside from changing history and bashing glass ceilings, Johns spends her time serving as president of the National Association of Women Business Owners. She was also a President Clinton appointee to the last White House Conference on Small Business and received the 1998 Advocate of the Year Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration for the Southeast Region.

In the following interview, Johns discusses her personal struggles as a revolutionary woman in a male-dominated industry, the long road ahead for women entrepreneurs, and the South’s greatest economic strengths and weaknesses.

Fighting Time and Tradition

As a national leader in a woman’s business organization, I was traveling all over the country and hearing from women who needed startup capital. I realized that there were no women-managed Small Business Investment Companies, and there never had been one in the 40-year history of the U.S. Small Business Administration,. So, I started a crusade to become the first woman to start a fund that would specifically target women-owned firms for investment. Since we started in June 1998, two more funds have been licensed, bringing the total to three woman-managed funds dedicated to investing in woman-owned firms.

It was difficult to raise money for a fund targeted toward women because the financial community that invests in funds was not aware of the market, or the needs of the market. It took us a long time to raise the minimum capital necessary to apply for a license. I think that is because this a relatively new phenomenon and there’s not a lot of information available about the market. The investors — like Bank One — who invested in us turned out to be savvy investors who knew there was a market.

It’s a Mental Battle I try to make women business leaders aware that raising money is a process, and that they need to develop certain skills, talk to mentors, and seek out professionals who can help them. I also tell women how to prepare themselves, their employees, and their companies for the fundraising process. That advice can run the gamut from preparing financial records to preparing emotionally for the upheaval of raising money. It’s difficult. There is a lot of rejection, and ups and downs.

Women Are From Venus

In my personal experience, I don’t think there is an element of overt discrimination in the investment community but I do think there is a difference in the ways men and women run companies, and the way they talk about their businesses. Sometimes when a woman business owner is talking to a male investor, she may appear so unlike the male investor that he will not invest in that company because he doesn’t understand her value system or management style. That’s not an overt discrimination, but it is a lack of understanding.