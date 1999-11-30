Bob Gayle says the New Orleans business community must work to not only entice employees from other regions, but retain local talent in order to attract more and more high-tech companies and young entrepreneurs.

“We certainly have the talent here, but a lot of times, high-tech workers think the grass is greener in Silicon Valley,” says Gayle. “People don’t think the opportunities are here, but the opportunities are growing. We just have to get out the word. We’ve got to make sure that we’re well connected to our universities so our students know what is available. Our mission is to enhance the business environment and thereby convince companies to locate here. And if a city can set itself apart by having qualified, customized training for its workforce, then you can be a lot more competitive. That is currently in the works here.”

Visit the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce on the Web.

Return to Reinventing New Orleans

Return to The Roundtable

Return to The Business of Partnerships

Return to Education Report Card

Return to Models of Success

Return to Recruiting and Retaining Talent

Return to Tech Priority Check