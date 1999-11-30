Tim Ryan oversees nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students, and a $5-million budget that he allocates to departments such as accounting, health care management, and the University of New Orleans’ MBA program. “As a university, we must give students hands-on experiences with the appropriate equipment so we can continue to challenge them. In the last six years, we’ve added significant new hardware to enhance the classroom learning experience.”
Visit the University of New Orleans on the Web.
Return to Reinventing New Orleans
Return to The Roundtable
Return to The Business of Partnerships
Return to Education Report Card Return to Models of Success
Return to Recruiting and Retaining Talent