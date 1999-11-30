advertisement
Tim Ryan

By Fast Company

Tim Ryan oversees nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students, and a $5-million budget that he allocates to departments such as accounting, health care management, and the University of New Orleans’ MBA program. “As a university, we must give students hands-on experiences with the appropriate equipment so we can continue to challenge them. In the last six years, we’ve added significant new hardware to enhance the classroom learning experience.”

