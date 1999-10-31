Jason Kane

College: University of Pennsylvania
Major: Psychology
Hometown: Trenton, New Jersey
Age: 22
First Job: Indefinite
To begin, my foremost priority in choosing a first job is getting enough money so that I don’t have to live at home ever again. It’s not that I don’t love my parents, but once you’ve been to college, living at home is like going back to drinking Schlitz after you’ve spent four years sipping Moet’s champagne. I’m sure you catch my drift. It would be a good way to save some money, but I’d probably pay for it with the years taken off of my life.
More importantly, in my first job, I want a position in a field — for me it’s music — that will offer me valuable knowledge and experience. Personally, I want to learn how the system works. This will help me in my ultimate goal, which is to launch an entrepreneurial venture like creating a record label or opening a music studio.
Working in an intimate environment is key. Working with people who are understanding and intelligent is key. Giving all that you’ve got is key.
I don’t want to be some cog in the machine or coffee gopher. I want to be involved. I want responsibility. I want a chance to prove myself. The way I see it, if I fail or decide I’m in the wrong field after working for a year, so what? I’d be a 23-year-old college graduate, and I could start again.
The common notion is that we should get a job and adopt the 9-to-5 lifestyle, but the common notion doesn’t mean squat. Hell, if someone wanted to go to Fort Collins, Colo., and work as an arborist, who is to say that profession is any less respectable than investment banking in mid-town Manhattan. No one.
Many first-time job seekers will probably say they want at least $30,000, a 401k benefit plan, a nice signing bonus, and a casual work atmosphere. I want a fulfilling and rewarding first step in my post-college life. In my heart, I want to feel like I am doing the right thing, not what others think is the right thing. In a society where technological advancement is stressed immeasurably over spiritual advancement, I think it is time for all young people to stop for one moment and really think about what they want. The closer you get to realizing that dream, the closer you will be to your life’s true path.