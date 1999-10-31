Jason Kane

First Job: Indefinite

To begin, my foremost priority in choosing a first job is getting enough money so that I don’t have to live at home ever again. It’s not that I don’t love my parents, but once you’ve been to college, living at home is like going back to drinking Schlitz after you’ve spent four years sipping Moet’s champagne. I’m sure you catch my drift. It would be a good way to save some money, but I’d probably pay for it with the years taken off of my life.

More importantly, in my first job, I want a position in a field — for me it’s music — that will offer me valuable knowledge and experience. Personally, I want to learn how the system works. This will help me in my ultimate goal, which is to launch an entrepreneurial venture like creating a record label or opening a music studio.

Working in an intimate environment is key. Working with people who are understanding and intelligent is key. Giving all that you’ve got is key.

I don’t want to be some cog in the machine or coffee gopher. I want to be involved. I want responsibility. I want a chance to prove myself. The way I see it, if I fail or decide I’m in the wrong field after working for a year, so what? I’d be a 23-year-old college graduate, and I could start again.

The common notion is that we should get a job and adopt the 9-to-5 lifestyle, but the common notion doesn’t mean squat. Hell, if someone wanted to go to Fort Collins, Colo., and work as an arborist, who is to say that profession is any less respectable than investment banking in mid-town Manhattan. No one.