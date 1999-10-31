Though initially unimpressed with the celebrity and smog of Los Angeles, East Coast native Jay Devivo says he has since learned to appreciate his adopted homeland. Since migrating from Boston last year, Devivo has devoted much time and energy to Anderson’s Entrepreneurial Ventures Club, which works closely with area startups.

Meet, Greet, and Sometimes Delete

In the beginning, you should open yourself to everything. Get a little crazy in first few weeks, and then narrow down your interests to a few. Generally, students have one primary activity and a few supporting activities at which they are not the main point person.

Networking is by far the most important aspect of business school. The classroom is a distant second. If you want to be an investment banker or a consultant, you had better get a 4.0. GPA, but even those employers like to see that you are doing something outside of school. For the people who don’t want to go into either of those fields, networking is paramount.

I’m involved with the Venture Developing Program, which places MBA students with a team of entrepreneurs and allows them to work together over the summer. The MBA students help flesh out strategic issues and a business plan with the goal of going after venture capital or angel financing. This is really our last chance to try things without any serious consequences.

At the end of the day, the most important thing you take away from business school is your network.

Succumb to Peer Pleasure

I spent between 10 and 35 hours a week studying on my own. During finals that number went up to 40 hours. But far outweighing that independent study time is the amount of time spend in group studies. Everything is group related. Even in statistics class, you have groups. How do you have groups in math? You do. If it’s not a group project, it’s a study group so you can go over things together. I’ve been in 16-hour group meetings.

This is why choosing the right business school is so important. You’ll see these people more than anyone else remotely associated with your life, so you had better like them.