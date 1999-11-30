Stephen Sabludowsky

Sabludowsky, an attorney with more than ten years of Web experience, specializes in Internet and technology law. After noticing a need for greater organization in the New Orleans Internet community, Sabludowsky co-founded the Internet Coalition, a grassroots organization that unites representatives from civic, professional, academic, and media groups.

“There are so many professions that have, to date, not really been plugged into the Internet. The Coalition’s aim is to bring together these groups to improve New Orleans’ standing in the national and world-wide Internet community,” he says. “A number of national surveys have placed Louisiana and New Orleans in the bottom tier of states and cities that are wired or tech-ready. The coalition’s goal is to provide an offline and online community of Internet users so they will know who to go to and what resources are available for collaboration.”

